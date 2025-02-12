Cisco Systems Shares Climb On Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results, Strong Forward Guidance

Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO reported its second-quarter financial results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the highlights from the report.

The Details: Cisco reported quarterly earnings of 94 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 91 cents. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $13.9 billion, beating the $13.87 billion consensus estimate.

The company reported product orders grew 29% year-over-year. AI Infrastructure orders reached more than $350 million, bringing the total for the first half of fiscal 2025 to approximately $700 million and non-GAAP gross margin was 68.7% for the quarter.

“Cisco’s strong quarterly results were driven by accelerating customer demand for our technology,” said Chuck Robbins, CEO of Cisco.

“As AI becomes more pervasive, we are well positioned to help our customers scale their network infrastructure, increase their data capacity requirements, and adopt best-in-class AI security,” Robbins added.

Outlook: Cisco sees third-quarter EPS between 90 cents and 92 cents, versus the 92 cent estimate, and revenue in a range of $13.9 billion to $14.1 billion, versus the $13.86 billion estimate. The company expects fiscal 2025 EPS between $3.68 and $3.74, versus the $3.66 estimate, and revenue in a range of $56 billion to $56.5 billion, versus the $55.98 billion estimate.

CSCO Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Cisco Systems shares are up 6.5% after hours at $66.50 Wednesday.

