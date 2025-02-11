Confluent Stock Surges On Q4 Earnings Beat, Total Revenue Up 23%

Confluent Inc CFLT shares are trading higher in Tuesday’s after-hours session on the heels of the company’s fourth-quarter results. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q4 Revenue: $261.22 million, versus estimates of $256.83 million

$261.22 million, versus estimates of $256.83 million Q4 Adjusted EPS: 9 cents, versus estimates of 6 cents

Total revenue was up 23% year-over-year, Confluent cloud revenue jumped 38% year-over-year and subscription revenue increased 24% year-over-year to $250.6 million. The company generated $35.2 million in operating cash flow and $29.1 million in free cash flow during the quarter.

Confluent said it ended the quarter with 1,381 customers with annual recurring revenue of $100,000 or greater, up 12% year-over-year.

Confluent CEO Jay Kreps credited the company’s momentum to the “increasing importance of a complete data streaming platform to power mission-critical and real-time AI applications.”

The partnerships and products Confluent unveiled over the past year have put the company "in a great position to advance our category lead in 2025,"

Guidance: Confluent expects first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $253 million to $254 million. The company expects full-year 2025 revenue to be in the range of $1.117 billion to $1.121 billion.

Partnerships: Confluent announced a pair of partnership updates around the same time earnings were released. The company inked a new deal with Jio Platforms Limited to bring Confluent Cloud to Jio Cloud Services.

Confluent also announced an expanded partnership with Databricks to empower enterprises with real-time data for AI-driven decision-making through the combination of Confluent’s complete Data Streaming Platform and Databricks’ Data Intelligence Platform.

Confluent executives are currently discussing the quarter on a conference call with investors and analysts that started at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Price Action: Confluent shares were up 13.2% after hours, trading at $34.06 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

