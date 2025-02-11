Marriott Tops Q4 Estimates As 2025 Outlook Pressures Stock

Zinger Key Points
- Marriott's Q4 revenue and adjusted EPS best estimates.
- Marriott sees FY25 adjusted EPS of $9.82 - $10.19, below the $10.65 estimate.
Marriott International Inc MAR shares are trading lower after the company’s fourth-quarter FY24 earnings and outlook.
The company reported first-quarter FY24 sales growth of 5.5% year-on-year to $6.429 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $6.379 billion.
Comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 5% worldwide, 4.1% in the U.S. & Canada, and 7.2% in international markets, compared to the fourth-quarter FY23.
With gross room additions of over 123,000 in 2024, net rooms grew 6.8% from year-end 2023
Total expenses declined 6% Y/Y to $5.7 billion. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $1.28 billion versus $1.19 billion a year ago.
Operating margin for the quarter remained flat Y/Y to 11.7%, with operating income increasing 5% to $752 billion.
Adjusted EPS of $2.45 beat the consensus estimate of $2.38.
The company added about 109,000 rooms globally during the year 2024. Marriott held $0.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2024.
In fourth-quarter, Marriott repurchased 2.0 million shares of common stock for $0.5 billion. The company returned over $4.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in 2024.
Outlook: Marriott sees FY25 adjusted EPS of $9.82 – $10.19 versus the $10.65 estimate and RevPAR growth of 2% – 4%.
The company expects first-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.20-$2.23 against an estimate of $2.37 and RevPAR growth of 3% – 4%.
Price Action: MAR shares are trading lower by 4.3% at $291.30 at last check Tuesday.
Photo by gerd-harder via Shutterstock.
