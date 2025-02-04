Lumen Technologies Stock Jumps On Strong Q4 Earnings, Company Says It's Building The 'Backbone' For The AI Economy

Lumen Technologies Inc LUMN reported better-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter Tuesday after the bell. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q4 Revenue: $3.33 billion, versus estimates of $3.2 billion

Q4 Adjusted EPS: 9 cents, versus estimates for a loss of 5 cents

Lumen said net cash from operations totaled $688 million in the fourth quarter, while free cash flow came in at negative $174 million. The company ended the quarter with $1.89 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

“We made material progress strengthening our financial position, transforming our corporate functions, and building the backbone for the AI economy,” said Kate Johnson, president and CEO of Lumen.

“This upcoming year, we will continue to drive operational excellence at Lumen, disrupt the industry by cloudifying telecom, and deliver connectivity to hyperscalers and enterprises as their demand for data grows in the era of AI.”

Outlook: Lumen expects full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $3.2 billion to $3.4 billion, versus $3.94 billion in full-year 2024. The company expects to generate free cash flow of $700 million to $900 million in 2025.

Management is currently discussing the quarter on a conference call that kicked off at 5 p.m. ET.

LUMN Price Action: Lumen shares were up 9.52% after hours, trading at $5.52 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

