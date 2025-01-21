United Airlines Technical Signals Show Clear Skies Ahead Of Earnings

United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL will be reporting its fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday. Wall Street expects $2.99 in EPS and $14.40 billion in revenues as the company reports after market hours.

The stock is up 184.10% over the past year, 14.47% YTD.

Let’s look at what the charts indicate for United Airlines stock and how the stock currently maps against Wall Street estimates.

UAL Stock Chart Strongly Bullish Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

UAL stock is displaying a strongly bullish trend, with its share price of $109.36 trading above the five, 20 and 50-day exponential moving averages.

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

This indicates sustained buying pressure. The eight-day SMA (simple moving average) at $106.38, 20-day SMA at $101.57, and 50-day SMA at $97.15 all confirm a bullish setup, reinforcing momentum to the upside.

Additionally, UAL stock remains well above its 200-day SMA of $63.24, suggesting a long-term uptrend. The MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) indicator at 3.52 further signals bullish momentum, while the RSI (relative strength index) at 67.00 indicates strong buying interest but remains below overbought territory.

Overall, technical indicators support continued strength in UAL's price action.

United Airlines Analysts See 20% Upside

Ratings & Consensus Estimates: The consensus analyst rating on United Airlines stock stands at a Buy with a price target of $93.51. The latest analyst ratings from JP Morgan, Susquehanna and UBS suggest a $131 average price target, implying a 19.51% upside for United Airlines’ stock.

Price Action: United Airlines stock was trading 2% higher at $109.59 at the time of publication Tuesday.

