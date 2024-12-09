Toll Brothers Reports Better-Than-Expected Q4 Results, Weak Q1 Home Deliveries Guidance: Details

Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL reported its fourth-quarter results after Monday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report.

The Details: Toll Brothers reported quarterly earnings of $4.63 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.33. Quarterly revenue came in at $3.33 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.17 billion and is an increase over sales of $3.02 billion from the same period last year.

Home sales revenues were $3.26 billion, up 10% compared to 2023’s fourth quarter.

Delivered homes were 3,431, up 25%.

Net signed contract value was $2.66 billion, up 32% compared to 2023’s fourth quarter.

Contracted homes were 2,658, up 30%.

Backlog value was $6.47 billion at the fourth quarter end, down 7% compared to 2023’s fourth quarter.

Homes in backlog were 5,996, down 9%.

Home sales gross margin was 26%, compared to 2023’s fourth quarter home sales gross margin of 27.5%.

Adjusted home sales gross margin, which excludes interest and inventory write-downs, was 27.9%, compared to 2023’s fourth quarter adjusted home sales gross margin of 29.1%.

Read More: Anthony Scaramucci Compares Trump’s FBI Pick, Kash Patel, To Matt Gaetz

Toll Brothers will. host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday.

“I am very pleased with our fourth quarter results, which cap the strongest year ever for Toll Brothers. For the full year, we generated a record $10.6 billion of home sales revenue, earned $15.01 per diluted share and grew contracts by 27% in both units and dollars,” said Douglas C. Yearley Jr., CEO of Toll Brothers.

Outlook: Toll Brothers expects deliveries of between 1,900 and 2,100 units in the first quarter and deliveries of between 11,200 and 11,600 units for fiscal 2025.

TOL Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Toll Brothers shares are down 2.42% after-hours at $152.70 at the time of publication Monday.

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock