Anthony Scaramucci Compares Trump's FBI Pick, Kash Patel, To Matt Gaetz

Anthony Scaramucci, former White House communications director, on Monday drew parallels between President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of Kash Patel for FBI director and Matt Gaetz‘s unsuccessful bid for attorney general.

The Details: Scaramucci told CNN's Anderson Cooper that Trump’s initial cabinet picks aim to please his MAGA base, but he likely has backup candidates if the initial nominations fail.

"He‘s doing that because he looks at his base and saying these [picks] are for you," Scaramucci said.

Scaramucci pointed to Trump's quick selection of Pam Bondi as a replacement candidate for attorney general after Gaetz withdrew, facing resistance from Senate Republicans and ongoing investigations into alleged misconduct.

"I think it‘s the same thing with Kash Patel. I don‘t think the expectation is that he‘s going to get through," he added, referring to Patel’s chances of confirmation.

Read Next: Friday’s Top 5 Trending Stocks: What’s Going On With SoundHound AI, GameStop, Lululemon?

Patel is a staunch Trump ally who has been vocal in his criticism of the “deep state” and has defended Trump through various investigations. Patel also serves on the board of directors of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT the parent company of Truth Social.

Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes recently congratulated Patel on Trump’s selection.

“An immensely talented lawyer and investigator with an unimpeachable devotion to our Constitution, Kash is a brilliant pick to serve as Director of the FBI,” Nunes said in a press release.

What's Next: Patel’s confirmation as FBI director could potentially occur in early 2025, following Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings and a vote which would then be reported to the full Senate. The full U.S. Senate would consider the committee's nomination and hold a confirmation vote.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock