Marvell Technology Stock Climbs After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results, Strong Q4 Guidance

Marvell Technology Inc. MRVL reported its third-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Marvell Technology reported quarterly earnings of 43 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 41 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.52 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion and is an increase over sales of $1.42 billion from the same period last year.

“Marvell’s fiscal third quarter 2025 revenue grew 19% sequentially, well above the mid-point of our guidance, driven by strong demand from AI. For the fourth quarter, we are forecasting another 19% sequential revenue growth at the midpoint of guidance, while year-over-year, we expect revenue growth to accelerate significantly to 26%, marking the beginning of a new era of growth for Marvell,” said Matt Murphy, Marvell’s CEO.

“The exceptional performance in the third quarter, and our strong forecast for the fourth quarter, are primarily driven by our custom AI silicon programs, which are now in volume production, further augmented by robust ongoing demand from cloud customers for our market-leading interconnect products. We look forward to a strong finish to this fiscal year and expect substantial momentum to continue in fiscal 2026,” Murphy added.

Outlook: Marvell sees fourth-quarter earnings of 59 cents per share, plus or minus five cents, versus the 52-cent estimate. The company expects fourth-quarter revenue of $1.8 billion, plus or minus 5%, versus the $1.65 billion estimate.

MRVL Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Marvell Technology shares are up 8.99% after-hours at $104.54 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

Photo: Shutterstock