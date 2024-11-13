Canoo Q3 Earnings: Revenue Miss, EPS Beat, Continued Operations Consolidation And More

Canoo Inc GOEV reported third-quarter financial results after the market close on Wednesday. Here’s a rundown of the EV maker’s report.
- Q3 Revenue: $891,000, versus estimates of $2.11 million
- Q3 Adjusted EPS: Loss of 54 cents, versus estimates for a loss of 77 cents
Canoo reported a quarterly cash outflow of $31.3 million, down 20.7% from the second quarter and down 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. The company ended the quarter with $16 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.
“While we focus on our core markets we must continue to take aggressive actions to consolidate our operations, reduce costs, and catch-up to our plan. This starts from the top led by a committed executive team, which is willing to take short-term pay cuts for long-term incentives and believes in the value we create for our customers, associates and shareholders,” said Tony Aquila, executive chairman and CEO of Canoo.
“This will continue to be a difficult and critical period as we do everything we can to get the capital in place, bring jobs back online, and get back on track with our step-level manufacturing plan.”
Outlook: Canoo expects fourth-quarter cash outflow to be between $30 million and $40 million. The company anticipates a fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA loss of 30 million to $35 million, versus a loss of $38 million in the third quarter.
The company noted the consolidation of its operations from California to Texas and Oklahoma is expected to result in estimated future savings of approximately $12 million to $14 million per year.
Management will hold a call with investors to further discuss the quarter at 5 p.m. ET.
GOEV Price Action: Canoo shares were up 10.50% after hours at 62 cents at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.
