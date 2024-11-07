Airbnb Stock Down On Q3 Earnings: 'Building On Robust Momentum In September, We Are Off To A Great Start In Q4'

Airbnb Inc ABNB reported third-quarter financial results Thursday after the bell. Here’s a rundown of the report.
Q3 Earnings: Airbnb reported third-quarter revenue of $3.70 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. The company reported third-quarter earnings of $2.13 per share, missing analyst estimates of $2.16 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.
Total revenue was up 10% year-over-year. Gross booking value totaled $20.1 billion, up 10% year-over-year. Nights and Experiences booked came in at $122.8 million, up 8% year-over-year.
Airbnb said it generated $1.1 billion of free cash flow during the quarter. The company ended the quarter with $11.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash.
“Airbnb had a strong Q3. Nights and Experiences Booked accelerated throughout the quarter and into Q4, despite a softer start due to shorter booking lead times compared to 2023,” the company said in a letter to shareholders.
“Building on robust momentum in September, we are off to a great start in fourth quarter 2024. We are seeing strong demand trends in Q4 2024 across core and expansion markets for both long and short lead times.”
Check This Out: 9 Stocks To Watch: Financial Sector Outshines Tech In 2024 As ‘Trump Trade’ Sparks M&A Optimism
Outlook: Airbnb expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in the range of $2.39 billion to $2.44 billion. The company expects Nights and Experiences booked in the fourth quarter to be higher than in the third quarter.
Airbnb anticipates full-year 2024 adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 35.5% The company expects full-year free cash margin to be “several points above” adjusted EBITDA margins.
Airbnb executives will discuss the company’s quarterly results on a call with analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. ET.
ABNB Price Action: Airbnb shares were down 2.08% in after-hours, trading at $142.50 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.
Read Next:
• Fed Cuts Interest Rates To Lowest Since February 2023, Sticks To Data-Driven Path (CORRECTED)
Photo: Shutterstock.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.