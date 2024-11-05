Devon Energy Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Devon Energy Corporation DVN will release earnings results for its third quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Analysts expect the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based bank to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share, down from $1.65 per share in the year-ago period. Devon Energy projects to report revenue of $3.74 billion for the recent quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 27, Devon Energy announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Grayson Mill Energy.

Devon Energy shares gained 2.2% to close at $39.15 on Monday.

Benchmark analyst Subhash Chandra reiterated a Hold rating on Oct. 15. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Piper Sandler analyst Mark Lear maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $57 to $56 on Oct. 15. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $55 to $50 on Oct. 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Stephen Richardson maintained an In-Line rating and lowered the price target from $55 to $50 on Sept. 30. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Truist Securities analyst Neal Dingmann maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $60 to $49 on Sept. 30. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

