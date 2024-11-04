Loews Reports Strong Q3 With 58% Net Income Surge, Backed by CNA Financial And Boardwalk Pipelines

Loews Corp L reported a third-quarter net income of $401 million compared to $253 million a year ago. EPS was $1.82, up from $1.12 year-ago. Revenues grew to $4.47 billion from $3.93 billion a year ago.

CNA Financial Corp CAN revenue contribution increased to $3.62 billion from $3.34 billion a year ago, and net income rose to $259 million from $235 million a year ago.

CNA’s net income attributable to Loews improved year-over-year due to higher net investment income partially offset by higher catastrophe losses.

Boardwalk Pipelines segment's revenues rose to $483 million from $363 million in the year-ago quarter, and net income rose to $77 million from $49 million the prior year.

Boardwalk Pipelines' results improved year-over-year due to higher re-contracting rates and newly completed growth projects.

Loews Hotels’ revenues increased to $226 million from $196 million a year ago, and net income stood at $(8) million vs. $17 million a year ago. The result reflects an impairment charge recorded by a joint venture property.

As of September 30, 2024, the company had $3.3 billion in cash and investments and $1.8 billion in debt.

Loews repurchased 0.8 million shares for $64 million in the quarter and an additional 1.2 million shares for $92 million so far in the fourth quarter.

“Loews had another good quarter. Boardwalk continues to benefit from favorable industry tailwinds that have led to higher re-contracting rates and robust pipeline flows. CNA performed well despite elevated industry catastrophe losses,” said James S. Tisch, President and CEO, Loews Corporation.

Price Action: L shares closed higher by 0.39% at $79.27 on Friday.

