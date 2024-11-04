Palantir Technologies Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Top Analysts

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR will release earnings results for its third quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, Nov. 4.

Analysts expect the Denver, Colorado-based company to report quarterly earnings at 9 cents per share, up from 7 cents per share in the year-ago period. Palantir Technologies projects to report revenue of $701.13 million for the quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company recently announced a strategic partnership with L3Harris Technologies Inc. LHX to combine Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform with L3Harris’ sensor and software-defined systems. The collaboration aims to support U.S. Army programs and expand capabilities in AI-driven defense technology, enhancing situational awareness and target identification.

Palantir Technologies shares gained 0.9% to close at $41.92 on Friday.

Mizuho analyst Matthew Broome maintained an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $24 to $30 on Oct. 17.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $38 to $45 on Sept. 26.

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on Sept. 23.

B of A Securities analyst Mariana Perez maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $30 to $50 on Sept. 10.

Northland Capital Markets analyst Michael Latimore initiated coverage on the stock with a Market Perform rating and a price target of $35 on Aug. 22.

