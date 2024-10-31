XPO Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Upbeat Earnings

XPO, Inc. XPO reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results on Wednesday.

Revenue growth of 3.7% year-over-year to $2.05 billion, beating the consensus of $2.020 billion. The revenue growth was aided by higher yield in the North American LTL segment and volume increase in the European Transportation segment. Adjusted EPS was $1.02, up 15.9% from the prior year, beating the consensus of 91 cents.

"And we're tracking three years ahead of plan with linehaul insourcing, which enhances our network efficiency and quality of service," Mario Harik, chief executive officer of XPO, said. "We're delivering on the strong results we promised for 2024, while positioning the business to accelerate earnings growth when the freight market recovers. The world-class service we provide creates value for our customers and will continue to be a key driver of our margin expansion."

XPO shares fell 1.1% to trade at $132.56 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on XPO following earnings announcement.

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained XPO with an Outperform and raised the price target from $140 to $148.

TD Cowen analyst Jason Seidl maintained XPO with a Buy and raised the price target from $137 to $150.

