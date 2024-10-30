Shake Shack Stock Gains After Q3 Earnings Beat Amid Strong Sales Growth, Strategic Expansion

Shake Shack, Inc. SHAK shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
Shake Shack reported adjusted earnings per share of 25 cents, beating the street view of 20 cents.
Quarterly revenues of $316.9 million (+14.7%) marginally outpaced the analyst consensus estimate of $316.13 million. Sales included $304.9 million from Shack sales and $12.0 million from licensing revenue.
Adjusted EBITDA was $45.8 million, representing a 28.0% increase compared to 2023. Restaurant-level profit was $64.2 million, representing 21.0% of Shack sales.
Also Read: Eli Lilly Q3 Earnings: Mounjaro Sales More Than Double, Takes $2.98 Billion Hit To Profit, Cuts Annual Outlook, Stock Tanks
“With strong sales and operational improvements, we grew Restaurant-level profit margin by 60 bps year-over-year and Adjusted EBITDA margin by 140 bps year-over-year. Third quarter also marks the highest 3Q Restaurant-level profit margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin since FY2019,” said Chief Financial Officer Katie Fogertey.
System-wide sales reached $495.1 million, reflecting a 12.8% increase compared to 2023. Same-Shack sales rose by 4.4%.
The company reported an operating loss of $18.0 million, which included a $29.1 million charge for impairments, asset disposals, and Shack closures, compared to an operating income of $5.7 million in 2023.
The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $310.865 million. Inventories as of quarter-end totaled $5.146 million.
“We opened 17 new Shacks worldwide in the quarter and are on path to end FY2024 on a very strong note, setting a solid foundation for next year,” said Chief Executive Officer Rob Lynch.
Outlook: The company expects fourth-quarter total revenue of $322.6 million – $327 million versus $323.89 million estimate. The company projects FY24 revenues of ~$1.25 billion (prior view: $1.24 billion – $1.25 billion) versus the $1.248 billion estimate.
Price Action: SHAK shares are trading higher by 13% to $128.35 at last check Wednesday.
Photo by YAO23 via Shutterstock
Read Next:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.