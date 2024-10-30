Microsoft Earnings Are Imminent; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Microsoft Corporation MSFT will release earnings results for its first quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Analysts expect the Redmond, Washington-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.1 per share, up from $2.73 per share in the year-ago period. Microsoft projects to report revenue of $64.51 billion for the quarter, compared to $49.66 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Microsoft recently accused Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG subsidiary Google of orchestrating covert lobbying campaigns designed to undermine its cloud computing business while deflecting attention from its regulatory challenges.

Microsoft shares gained 1.3% to close at $431.95 on Tuesday.

Truist Securities analyst Joel Fishbein maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $600 on Oct. 28. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Bernstein analyst Mark Moerdler maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $501 to $500 on Oct. 25. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $500 to $497 on Oct. 23. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Keybanc analyst Jackson Ader maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $490 to $505 on Oct. 18. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $485 to $470 on Oct. 18. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

