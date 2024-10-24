T-Mobile Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Strong Earnings

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY24 guidance on Wednesday.
T-Mobile reported quarterly earnings of $2.61 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.41. Quarterly revenue came in at $20.16 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $20.01 billion and is an increase over sales of $19.25 billion from the same period last year.
"Delivering another quarter of industry-leading results, including our best third-quarter postpaid phone net adds in a decade and record low third quarter churn, translated into outsized financial results and empowered us to raise our 2024 guidance yet again," said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile.
T-Mobile raised its 2024 guidance across the board and now expects between 5.6 million and 5.8 million postpaid net customer additions, core adjusted EBITDA of between $31.6 billion and $31.8 billion. The company sees net cash from operations of between $22 billion and $22.3 billion and adjusted free cash flow is projected in a range of $16.7 billion to $17 billion.
T-Mobile shares gained 0.9% to close at $220.95 on Wednesday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on T-Mobile following earnings announcement.
- B of A Securities analyst David Barden maintained T-Mobile US with a Buy and raised the price target from $220 to $240.
- JP Morgan analyst Sebastiano Petti maintained T-Mobile US with an Overweight and raised the price target from $230 to $250.
- Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Overweight and raised the price target from $215 to $230.
Read More:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.