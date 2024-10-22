Post-It Maker 3M Q3 Earnings: Sales Growth Slows, Margins Expand, Raises Annual Profit Outlook

3M Company MMM shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS and sales and revised FY24 EPS guidance.
The company reported net sales of $6.294 billion, a slight increase of 0.4% year-over-year. Adjusted net sales totaled $6.068 billion, up 1.5% on year and marginally beating the consensus of $6.057 billion. Adjusted EPS was $1.98, up 18% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $1.90.
Adjusted organic sales growth was 1.0% in the quarter, including ~(1.0) ppt headwind from portfolio/geographic prioritization.
Adjusted operating margin expanded 1.4 percentage points to 23.0%, aided by organic growth, productivity, and restructuring.
Safety & Industrial reported 0.9% adjusted organic growth and adjusted operating margin contraction to 24.3% from 25.7% in the prior year quarter. Consumer segment reported an organic decline of 0.7%.
Operating cash flow for the quarter stood at $(1.8) billion, reflecting $3.6 billion net after-tax payments for costs of significant litigation, primarily Public Water Systems and Combat Arms Earplugs.
Adjusted free cash flow was $1.5 billion in the quarter. MMM returned $1.1 billion to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases.
Fiscal 2024 Outlook: 3M revised FY24 adjusted EPS guidance to $7.20 – $7.30 from $7.00 – $7.30 versus the consensus of $7.26.
3M revised adjusted total sales growth guidance to ~1% versus previously expected (0.25%) to +1.75% and, on an organic basis, ~1% (from flat to +2% prior).
Investors can gain exposure to the stock via ProShares Smart Materials ETF TINT and FT Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF DOGG.
Price Action: MMM shares are up 3.83% at $140.00 premarket at the last check Tuesday.
Photo via Shutterstock
Read Next:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.