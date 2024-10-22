3M Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

3M Company MMM will release earnings results for its third quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Analysts expect the Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.9 per share, down from $2.44 per share in the year-ago period. 3M projects to report revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to $7.32 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 1, 3M named Anurag Maheshwari as Executive Vice President and CFO.

3M shares fell 0.2% to close at $134.84 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Mizuho analyst Brett Linzey maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $105 to $146 on Oct. 17. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $145 to $160 on Oct. 2. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole Deblase upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and boosted the price target from $110 to $150 on July 31. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Argus Research analyst John Eade upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $145 on July 30. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $100 to $133 on July 29. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

Considering buying MMM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: