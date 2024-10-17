Modine Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

Modine MOD is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, MOD crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, MOD has gained 14.8%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account MOD's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 1 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on MOD for more gains in the near future.

