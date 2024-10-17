Modine Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

Modine MOD is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, MOD crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.
The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.
Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.
Over the past four weeks, MOD has gained 14.8%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.
The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account MOD's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 1 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.
With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on MOD for more gains in the near future.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.