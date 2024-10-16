Abbott Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Abbott Laboratories ABT will release earnings results for its third quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Analysts expect the North Chicago, Illinois-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share, up from $1.14 per share in the year-ago period. Abbott projects to report revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 19, the company's board of directors declared a quarterly common dividend of 55 cents per share.

Abbott shares fell 0.6% to close at $116.05 on Tuesday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $122 to $129 on Oct. 14. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Vijay Kumar maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $120 to $124 on Oct. 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Jefferies analyst Raj Denhoy reiterated a Hold rating with a price target of $120 on Sept. 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Piper Sandler analyst Adam Maeder initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $131 on Sept. 19. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Citigroup analyst Joanna Wiensch maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $119 to $127 on Aug. 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

