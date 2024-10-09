Domino's Earnings Are Imminent; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. DPZ will release earnings results for its third quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, Oct. 10.

Analysts expect the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.65 per share, down from $4.18 per share in the year-ago period. Domino’s projects to report revenue of $1.1 billion for the quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 18, the company reported second-quarter FY24 sales growth of 7.1% year-on-year to $1.097 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.103 billion.

Domino’s shares gained 0.3% to close at $411.15 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Piper Sandler analyst Brian Mullan maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $436 to $429 on Oct. 7. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $510 to $470 on Oct. 4. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Guggenheim analyst Gregory Francfort maintained a Neutral rating and decreased the price target from $485 to $460 on Sept. 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

JP Morgan analyst John Ivankoe maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $450 to $470 on Sept. 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

TD Cowen analyst Andrew Charles maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $520 to $475 on Sept. 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Considering buying DPZ stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: