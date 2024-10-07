Aviat Networks, Duckhorn Portfolio And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc . NAPA to report quarterly earnings at 10 cents per share on revenue of $106.55 million after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Duckhorn Portfolio shares rose 1.3% to $5.47 in after-hours trading.

Vista Outdoor Inc . VSTO entered into a definitive agreement with funds managed by Strategic Value Partners, LLC, and its affiliates to sell Revelyst in an all-cash deal with an enterprise value of $1.125 billion. Vista Outdoor shares fell 0.9% to $39.50 in the after-hours trading session.

ZenaTech, Inc. ZENA disclosed new management team appointments, naming Craig Passley as Company Secretary and promoting Sajjad Asif to Chief Technology Officer. The company also appointed Linda Montgomery as Vice President of Corporate Development. ZenaTech shares gained 2.8% to $4.02 in the after-hours trading session.

Aviat Networks, Inc . AVNW posted better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Friday. The company reported quarterly earnings of 72 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 69 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $116.66 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $112.92 million. Aviat Networks shares gained 8.5% to $21.00 in the after-hours trading session.

EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM announced plans to acquire First Derivative. EPAM Systems shares slipped 0.2% to $198.05 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock