Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Accolade Price Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Accolade, Inc. ACCD will release earnings results for its second quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Analysts expect the Seattle, Washington-based company to report a quarterly loss at 44 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 43 cents per share. Accolade is projected to post quarterly revenue of $105.01 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 27, Accolade reported first-quarter financial results and issued worse-than-expected FY25 revenue guidance.

Accolade shares fell 2.4% to close at $3.68 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Guggenheim analyst Sandy Draper maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $13 to $6 on June 28. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Stifel analyst David Grossman maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $13 to $8 on June 28. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Ricky Goldwasser maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $12 to $6 on June 28. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $13 to $8 on June 28. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Raymond James analyst maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $12 to $16 on Jan. 9. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Considering buying ACCD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: