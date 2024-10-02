Levi Strauss Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI will release earnings results for its third quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 31 cents per share, up from 28 cents per share in the year-ago period. Levi Strauss is projected to post quarterly revenue of $1.55 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 26, Levi Strauss reported quarterly earnings of 16 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 11 cents.

Levi Strauss shares fell 0.6% to close at $21.68 on Tuesday.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $21 to $20 on June 27. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Stifel analyst Drew Crum maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $24 to $28 on June 24. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $23 to $25 on April 4. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $17 to $20 on April 4. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

