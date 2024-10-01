Acuity Brands, Nike And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Acuity Brands, Inc . AYI to report quarterly earnings at $4.28 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Acuity Brands shares gained 1.7% to $279.94 in after-hours trading.

ReposiTrak, Inc. TRAK reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and increased its quarterly dividend by 10%. ReposiTrak shares gained 4.6% to $19.32 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC to post earnings at 67 cents per share on revenue of $1.67 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. McCormick shares gained 0.4% to $82.60 in the after-hours trading session.

Biohaven Ltd. BHVN reported a proposed $250 million public offering of common shares. Biohaven shares fell 1.9% to $49.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect NIKE, Inc. NKE to post quarterly earnings at 52 cents per share on revenue of $11.65 million after the closing bell. Nike shares fell 0.1% to $88.31 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock