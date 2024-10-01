Acuity Brands, Nike And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI to report quarterly earnings at $4.28 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Acuity Brands shares gained 1.7% to $279.94 in after-hours trading.
- ReposiTrak, Inc. TRAK reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and increased its quarterly dividend by 10%. ReposiTrak shares gained 4.6% to $19.32 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC to post earnings at 67 cents per share on revenue of $1.67 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. McCormick shares gained 0.4% to $82.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Biohaven Ltd. BHVN reported a proposed $250 million public offering of common shares. Biohaven shares fell 1.9% to $49.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect NIKE, Inc. NKE to post quarterly earnings at 52 cents per share on revenue of $11.65 million after the closing bell. Nike shares fell 0.1% to $88.31 in after-hours trading.
