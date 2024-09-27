Carnival Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Carnival Corporation CCL will release earnings results for its third quarter, before the opening bell on Monday, Sept. 30.

Analysts expect the Miami, Florida-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share, up from 86 cents per share in the year-ago period. Carnival projects to report revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Carnival, last month, unveiled new itineraries for seven ships sailing in 2026 and 2027 from Miami, Port Canaveral, Galveston, and Baltimore. The new itineraries include Half Moon Cay, which will expand with a larger beach, enhanced dining, and a new pier for Carnival's Excel class ships, including Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration.

Carnival shares gained 3.6% to close at $18.68 on Thursday.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $23 to $25 on July 24. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Truist Securities analyst Patrick Scholes maintained a Hold rating and boosted the price target from $17 to $20 on July 23. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

B of A Securities analyst Nicholas Thomas maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $23 to $24 on June 27. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Argus Research analyst John Eade maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $20 to $25 on June 27. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Citigroup analyst James Hardiman maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $18 to $22 on June 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

