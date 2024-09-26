TD SYNNEX Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

TD SYNNEX Corporation SNX will release earnings results for its third quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Analysts expect the Fremont, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.80 per share, up from $2.78 per share in the year-ago period. TD SYNNEX projects to report revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 12, TD SYNNEX announced an agreement to acquire IPsense Cloud Migration business in Brazil to create a new cloud competence center for its resellers.

TD SYNNEX shares fell 1.3% to close at $117.29 on Wednesday.

Barrington Research analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $138 on Sept. 23. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

RBC Capital analyst Ashish Sabadra upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $135 to $140 on July 15. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

UBS analyst David Vogt maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $145 to $150 on June 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

JP Morgan analyst Joseph Cardoso maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $126 to $123 on June 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $111 to $118 on March 27. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

