Lennar Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Lennar Corporation LEN will release earnings results for its third quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, Sept. 19.

Analysts expect the Miami, Florida-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.63 per share, down from $3.87 per share in the year-ago period. Lennar projects to report revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to $8.45 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 17, Lennar reported quarterly earnings of $3.38 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.24 per share.

Lennar shares fell 0.5% to close at $188.43 on Wednesday.

Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless reiterated a Neutral rating with a price target of $144 on Sept. 11. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

Wells Fargo analyst Sam Reid maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $195 to $205 on Sept. 9. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Jade Rahmani maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $183 to $230 on Sept. 4. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Seaport Global analyst Kenneth Zener downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on Aug. 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Stephen Kim maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $237 to $240 on July 15. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

