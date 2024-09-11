RH Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

RH RH will release earnings results for its second quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, Sept. 12.

Analysts expect the Corte Madera, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share, down from $3.93 per share in the year-ago period. RH is projected to post revenue of $824.52 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 13, RH reported quarterly losses of 40 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 12 cents per share.

RH shares gained 1.1% to close at $244.09 on Tuesday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $290 on Sept. 10. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $350 to $325 on Sept. 6. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 87%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane maintained a Sell rating and slashed the price target from $264 to $226 on June 17. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $320 to $300 on June 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Wedbush analyst Seth Basham maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $320 to $250 on June 14. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

