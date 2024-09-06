Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Big Lots Price Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Big Lots, Inc. BIG is set to release earnings results for its second quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Sept. 6.

Analysts expect the Columbus, Ohio-based company to report a quarterly loss at $3.46 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $3.24 per share. Big Lots projects to report quarterly revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

According to last month's Bloomberg report citing people with knowledge of the plans, Big Lots is considering filing for bankruptcy following years of declining sales.

Big Lots shares fell 10.9% to close at $0.4553 on Thursday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $2.5 to $1.5 on Aug. 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith maintained an Underweight rating and lowered the price target from $3.5 to $3 on March 8. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane maintained a Sell rating and cut the price target from $5 to $4 on Oct. 20, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Considering buying BIG stock? Here’s what analysts think:

