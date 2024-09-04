Dollar Tree Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR is set to release earnings results for its second quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Analysts expect the Chesapeake, Virginia-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share, up from 91 cents per share in the year-ago period. Dollar Tree projects to report quarterly revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 5, the company reported first-quarter FY24 sales growth of 4.22% at $7.63 billion, which was in-line with the analyst consensus estimate.

Dollar Tree shares fell 3.4% to close at $81.65 on Tuesday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $155 to $120 on Aug. 30. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and cut the price target from $143 to $112 on July 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $170 to $155 on June 28. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained an In-Line rating and raised the price target from $136 to $137 on June 20. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $147 to $140 on June 6. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

