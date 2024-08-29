Echostar's Hughes & Boost Mobile Exhibit Resilient Network Management

EchoStar Corporation's SATS subsidiaries, Hughes Network Systems and Boost Mobile, jointly demonstrated optimized, multi-transport network management for the U.S. Navy. The demonstration, conducted earlier this year, evaluated remote network orchestration, wide area network (WAN) resiliency and secure Radio Access Network (RAN) sharing between standalone Private 5G networks at the U.S. Navy Air Station in Whidbey Island, WA, and a base in Hawaii.

The demo established that the EchoStar Private 5G ORAN network can sustain safe connectivity for devices and applications when users move from the naval base. This capability enables devices connected to the Whidbey Island NAS 5G network to securely access applications located at Whidbey Island, regardless of their location. This secure Internet access supports Navy missions that involve relocating users between bases.

Boost Mobile's advanced Open-RAN-based 5G networking technologies, designed for U.S.-wide public network deployment, laid the foundation for secure, standalone 5G networks at each base. Hughes also deployed its intelligent network orchestration capabilities, including Smart Network Edge mission-planning technology and Network Management System (NMS). Combined, these technologies ensured reliable communication even in "contested and congested environments."

The network also facilitated Automated Primary Alternate Contingency Emergency (PACE) planning by harnessing Hughes' NMS and SNE technologies, which dynamically use multiple transport paths to enhance situational awareness. These automation techniques optimize capacity, quality of service and resource allocation, accelerating changes and access to SATCOM resources. With command-in-the-loop capability, Hughes technology processes new service requests in under five seconds to address emerging threats and automatically distributes information across orchestrated paths. The NMS and SNE are essential for maintaining resilient communications through diverse transports, including geostationary equatorial orbit, medium-earth orbit, low-earth orbit and 5G systems.

Earlier this month, Hughes Network Systems LLC achieved a milestone of shipping more than 5,000 HL1120W electronically steerable antenna LEO terminals, underscoring its leadership in delivering top-tier, enterprise-class satellite terminals for the Eutelsat OneWeb LEO constellation.

EchoStar Corporation Price and Consensus EchoStar Corporation price-consensus-chart | EchoStar Corporation Quote EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers.

The company reported second-quarter 2024 revenues of $3.96 billion, declining 9% year over year, missing the consensus estimate by 0.6%. Net subscriber losses in Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, Broadband and satellite services contributed to the drop. It reported a non-GAAP loss of 76 cents per share against earnings of 69 cents in the year-ago quarter, and the loss was 105.4% wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 37 cents.

