SentinelOne Reports Q2 Results: EPS In-Line, Revenues Beat

SentinelOne, Inc. S reported its second-quarter financial results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.
The Details: SentinelOne reported quarterly GAAP losses of 22 cents per share, in-line with the analyst consensus estimate. Quarterly revenue came in at $198.9 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $197.45 million and represents a 33.11% increase from the same period last year.
- Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) increased 32% to $806 million for the quarter.
- Customers with ARR of $100,000 or more grew 24% to 1,233 as of July 31, 2024.
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 80%, compared to 77%.
- Non-GAAP operating margin was negative 3%, compared to negative 22%.
Read Next: Apple Announces CFO Transition, iPhone 16 Debut: What To Know
“Based on strong execution and broad-based demand, SentinelOne delivered exceptional results with industry-leading growth and our first ever quarter of positive net income and earnings per share,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne.
“We’re seeing a distinct rise in customer interest and appreciation for the advantages of our patented AI-powered Singularity Platform to help build higher quality and more durable cyber defense. We remain committed to an open ecosystem platform, superior technology, and earning customer trust through transparency.”
Outlook: SentinelOne sees third-quarter revenue of $209.5 million versus the $197.44 million estimate and fiscal year 2025 revenue of $815 million versus the $813.03 million estimate.
S Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, SentinelOne shares are down 2.04% after-hours at $24.25 at the time of publication Tuesday.
Read Also:
Photo: Courtesy of SentinelOne, Inc.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.