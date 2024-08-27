SentinelOne Reports Q2 Results: EPS In-Line, Revenues Beat

SentinelOne, Inc. S reported its second-quarter financial results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: SentinelOne reported quarterly GAAP losses of 22 cents per share, in-line with the analyst consensus estimate. Quarterly revenue came in at $198.9 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $197.45 million and represents a 33.11% increase from the same period last year.

Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) increased 32% to $806 million for the quarter.

Customers with ARR of $100,000 or more grew 24% to 1,233 as of July 31, 2024.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 80%, compared to 77%.

Non-GAAP operating margin was negative 3%, compared to negative 22%.

“Based on strong execution and broad-based demand, SentinelOne delivered exceptional results with industry-leading growth and our first ever quarter of positive net income and earnings per share,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne.

“We’re seeing a distinct rise in customer interest and appreciation for the advantages of our patented AI-powered Singularity Platform to help build higher quality and more durable cyber defense. We remain committed to an open ecosystem platform, superior technology, and earning customer trust through transparency.”

Outlook: SentinelOne sees third-quarter revenue of $209.5 million versus the $197.44 million estimate and fiscal year 2025 revenue of $815 million versus the $813.03 million estimate.

S Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, SentinelOne shares are down 2.04% after-hours at $24.25 at the time of publication Tuesday.

