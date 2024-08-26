Here's Why Barrick Gold is a Strong Value Stock

Stock to Watch: Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD, based in Toronto, Canada, is one of the largest gold mining companies in the world. The company has many advanced exploration and development projects located across five continents.

GOLD is a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank, with a VGM Score of A.

It also boasts a Value Style Score of B thanks to attractive valuation metrics like a forward P/E ratio of 16.9; value investors should take notice.

Six analysts revised their earnings estimate upwards in the last 60 days for fiscal 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased $0.15 to $1.21 per share. GOLD boasts an average earnings surprise of 21.2%.

With a solid Zacks Rank and top-tier Value and VGM Style Scores, GOLD should be on investors' short list.

