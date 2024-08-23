These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On BILL Holdings Following Q4 Results

BILL Holdings, Inc. BILL reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter after the closing bell Thursday.

Bill Holdings reported quarterly losses of 3 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 20 cents by 85%. Quarterly revenue came in at $343.665 million, which beat the analyst estimate by 5.47% and represents growth of 16.11% year-over-year.

"Fiscal 2024 was an important year for BILL as we fortified our position as the essential financial operations platform for SMBs," said René Lacerte, BILL CEO. "We launched our integrated platform, provided SMBs with access to capital, and empowered businesses with additional insights and control of their cash flow. Our steadfast commitment to raising the bar to serve SMBs led to strong financial results and an expanding scale."

Bill Holdings said it sees fiscal year 2025 adjusted earnings between $1.36 and $1.61 per share, versus the $2.06 estimate, and revenue of between $1.415B billion and $1.45 billion, versus the $1.275 billion estimate.

Bill Holdings shares fell 1.4% to close at $50.74 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Bill Holdings following earnings announcement.

Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries maintained BILL Holdings with an Overweight and raised the price target from $59 to $60.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Sanjay Sakhrani maintained BILL with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $60 to $55.

Susquehanna analyst James Friedman maintained BILL Holdings with a Positive and lowered the price target from $100 to $91.

Baird analyst David Koning maintained BILL Holdings with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $68 to $60.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Peter Levine maintained BILL Holdings with an In-Line and lowered the price target from $70 to $60.

Considering buying BILL stock? Here’s what analysts think: