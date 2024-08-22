Bill Holdings Reports Better-Than-Expected Q4 Results, $300 Million Buyback Program

BILL Holdings, Inc. BILL shares are trading higher after the company reported its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2024 earnings after the closing bell Thursday. Here's a look at the details from the report.

The Details: Bill Holdings reported quarterly losses of 3 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 20 cents by 85%. Quarterly revenue came in at $343.665 million, which beat the analyst estimate by 5.47% and represents growth of 16.11% year-over-year.

Core revenue, which consists of subscription and transaction fees, was $301.3 million, an increase of 16% year-over-year.

Subscription fees were $65.8 million, down 2% year-over-year.

Transaction fees were $235.5 million, up 22% year-over-year.

Float revenue, which consists of interest on funds held for customers, was $42.4 million.

The company also announced a $300 million share repurchase program.

Read Next: What’s Going On With Trump Media & Technology Stock?

“Fiscal 2024 was an important year for BILL as we fortified our position as the essential financial operations platform for SMBs,” said René Lacerte, BILL CEO. “We launched our integrated platform, provided SMBs with access to capital, and empowered businesses with additional insights and control of their cash flow. Our steadfast commitment to raising the bar to serve SMBs led to strong financial results and an expanding scale.”

Outlook: Bill Holdings sees fiscal year 2025 adjusted earnings between $1.36 and $1.61 per share, versus the $2.06 estimate, and revenue of between $1.415B billion and $1.45 billion, versus the $1.275 billion estimate.

BILL Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Bill Holdings shares are up 3.47% after-hours at $52.50 at the time of publication Thursday.

Read Also:

Find out what's new and innovative from the people who know at Benzinga Fintech Deal Day & Awards on Nov. 19 in New York City. It's where capital markets fintech leaders and investors connect. Click here to find out more!

Photo: Shutterstock