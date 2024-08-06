Can Shopify Stock Rebound? Key Insights Ahead of Q2 Earnings

E-commerce platform Shopify Inc SHOP is due to report second-quarter earnings Wednesday morning.
Here’s what investors need to know.
Shopify Looks To Rebound
JPMorgan’s analysis of the company’s upcoming second-quarter 2024 earnings, due during Tuesday’s pre-market session, highlight a pivotal moment for the company, as its shares have dropped sharply since the first-quarter 2024 report on May 8.
Lead analyst Reginald L. Smith, CFA, and team note investors are looking for clarity on whether Shopify can maintain over 20% growth medium-term despite potential macroeconomic challenges, and whether management is prepared to cut operational expenditures to boost margins if necessary.
Market Doubts vs. Growth Hopes
Currently trading at about 7x forward sales, a 12-month low, Shopify’s valuation suggests the market isn’t fully recognizing its growth or cost-control potential, which may limit further downside. However, JPMorgan expresses concerns about the Street’s forecasted 21% revenue growth for third-quarter 24 and a 230 basis point increase in adjusted operating margin for 2025, suggesting these targets might be optimistic.
For the second quarter, JPMorgan anticipates 18% year-over-year revenue growth, driven by a 21% rise in subscription revenue, with an adjusted operating margin of 11.7%, both in line with Street expectations. Despite slowing growth in GMV and GPV, Shopify is expected to continue increasing GPV penetration among merchants.
What Else?
Given the recent, significant share price drop, JPMorgan suggests Shopify might be an attractive buy post-earnings if management effectively manages operational levers to counter growth deceleration.
J.P. Morgan rates Shopify as Overweight with a $74 price target by December 2025, representing a 42% upside. This valuation assumes a 13x forward sales multiple for the subscription business and a 15x forward gross profit multiple for merchant services, implying a 9x blended forward revenue multiple.
Risks to this outlook include adverse consumer and macroeconomic sentiments, slower GMV/GPV growth, potential data breaches, high marketing and R&D costs without immediate returns and slower market penetration.
According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHOP has a 52-week high of $91.57 and a 52-week low of $45.50.
