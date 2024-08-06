Yum! Brands Likely To Report Lower Q2 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM is set to release earnings results for its second quarter, before the opening bell on Aug. 6, 2024.

Analysts expect the Parsippany, Louisville, Kentucky-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share, down from $1.41 per share in the year-ago period. Yum! Brands is projected to report quarterly revenue of $1.8 billion, compared to $1.75 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 15, Yum! Brands declared a quarterly dividend of 67 cents per share and announced an authorization of up to $2.0 billion in share repurchases.

Yum! Brands shares fell 1.4% to close at $133.32 on Monday.

Stifel analyst Chris O'Cull maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $135 to $130 on July 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $155 to $153 on July 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Lauren Silberman maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $148 to $143 on July 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Matt McGinley downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line and cut the price target from $160 to $145 on July 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

JP Morgan analyst John Ivankoe maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $132 to $140 on June 3. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

