Snap Stock Sinks On Q2 Earnings: Revenue Miss, EPS In Line, DAUs Up 9% And More

Snap Inc SNAP reported second-quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday. Here’s a look at the key metrics from the quarter.
Q2 Earnings: Snap said second-quarter revenue increased 16% year-over-year to $1.24 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The social media company reported quarterly earnings of 2 cents per share, in line with analyst estimates.
Daily active users grew 9% year-over-year to 432 million. Monthly active users climbed to 850 million in the quarter.
Operating cash flow came in at negative $21 million and free cash flow was negative $73 million in the quarter. The company ended the quarter with $1.06 billion in cash and cash equivalents.
“Our community grew to reach more than 850 million monthly active users in Q2, with more than 11 million Snapchat+ subscribers,” said Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap.
“We continued to scale our advertising platform with active advertisers more than doubling year-over-year. We are looking forward to hosting our upcoming Snap Partner Summit on September 17th, where we will announce new updates to our service.”
Outlook: Snap sees third-quarter revenue in the range of $1.335 billion to $1.375 billion, representing year-over-year revenue growth of 12% to 16%. The company anticipates third-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $70 million to $100 million. Snap noted that its guidance assumes daily active users will be approximately 441 million in the third quarter.
Management will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 5:30 p.m. ET.
See Also: US Stocks Tumble On Economic, Geopolitical Concerns; Small Caps, Chipmakers Sink; Meta Rallies: What’s Driving Markets Thursday?
SNAP Price Action: Snap shares were down 17.64% after hours at $10.55 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.
Photo: Diego Thomazini/Shutterstock.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.