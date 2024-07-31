Kraft Heinz Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

July 31, 2024 2:55 AM | 2 min read |

The Kraft Heinz Company KHC is scheduled to release its financial results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts expect the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company to report quarterly earnings at 74 cents per share, down from 79 cents per share in the year-ago period. Kraft Heinz expects to post revenue of $6.55 billion, compared to $6.81 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 1, the company reported a first-quarter FY24 sales decline of 1.2% year-on-year to $6.411 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $6.429 billion.

Kraft Heinz shares rose 1.3% to close at $33.84 on Tuesday.

