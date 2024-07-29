McDonald's Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

McDonald's Corporation MCD will release its second-quarter financial results, before the opening bell on Monday, July 29.

Analysts expect quarterly earnings at $3.07 per share. That's down from $3.17 per share in the year-ago period. McDonald's expects to post revenue of $6.61 billion, compared to $6.27 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

McDonald's just declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.67 per share of common stock payable on Sept. 17 to shareholders of record on Sept. 3.

McDonald's shares rose 0.2% to close at $252.00 on Friday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Stifel analyst Chris O'Cull maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $285 to $265 on July 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Citigroup analyst Jon Tower maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $297 to $280 on July 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Lauren Silberman maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $310 to $295 on July 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

JP Morgan analyst John Ivankoe maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $300 to $290 on July 10. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $320 to $300 on July 9. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

