Tesla Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call (CORRECTED)

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Tesla received approval to use a steer-by-wire system in Canada.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA will release its financial results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 23.

Analysts expect the Austin, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 62 cents per share, down from 91 cents per share in the year-ago period. Tesla is expected to post revenue of $24.77 billion, compared to $24.93 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Canada recently granted the EV maker approval to use its steer-by-wire system in the country as required for testing. The technology, which does not meet the country's specification for minimum steering angle, is only available on the company's Cybertruck and not on any of its other offerings.

Tesla shares gained 5.2% to close at $251.51 on Monday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $180 to $230 on July 12. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $300 on July 11. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $175 to $248 on July 10. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Truist Securities analyst William Stein maintained a Hold rating with a price target of $162 on July 3. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 88%.

New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $235 on June 25. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

