Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Verizon Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ will release its financial results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Monday, July 22.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share, down from $1.21 per share in the year-ago period. Domino's is expected to post revenue of $33.06 billion, compared to $32.6 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Verizon is reportedly considering a significant move to sell thousands of mobile phone towers across the U.S.

Verizon shares fell 1.1% to close at $41.62 on Friday.

Scotiabank analyst Maher Yaghi maintained a Sector Perform rating and raised the price target from $45.5 to $46.5 on July 10. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

