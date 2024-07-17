First Community Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Loading... Loading...

First Community FCCO reported $16.34 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.5%. EPS of $0.42 for the same period compares to $0.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.42 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37, the EPS surprise was +13.51%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First Community performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: