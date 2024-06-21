CarMax Likely To Report Lower Q1 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

CarMax, Inc. KMX will release earnings results for its first quarter, before the opening bell on Friday.

Analysts expect the Richmond, Virginia-based company to report quarterly earnings at 94 cents per share, down from $1.16 per share in the year-ago period. CarMax is projected to post quarterly revenue of $7.21 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 11, CarMax reported a fourth-quarter FY24 sales decline of 1.7% year-on-year to $5.63 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $5.79 billion.

CarMax shares fell 0.2% to close at $71.36 on Thursday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $72 to $66 on June 18. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Wedbush analyst Seth Basham reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $90 on June 18. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Rajat Gupta maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $60 to $55 on April 15. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $105 on April 9. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

