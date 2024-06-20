GMS Likely To Report Lower Q4 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

GMS Inc. GMS will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday.

Analysts expect the Tucker, Georgia-based company to report a quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share, down from $2.11 per share in the year-ago period. GMS is projected to post quarterly revenue of $1.4 billion, compared to $1.3 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 16, GMS agreed to acquire Yvon Building Supply and affiliates for aggregate purchase price of up to C$196.5 million.

GMS shares fell 1.3% to close at $89.89 on Tuesday.

analyst Keith Hughes maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $72 to $88 on March 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%. Stephens & Co. analyst Trey Grooms maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $87 to $98 on Jan. 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

