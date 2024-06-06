Docusign Gears Up For Q1 Print; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

DocuSign, Inc. DOCU is set to release first-quarter financial results, after the closing bell on Thursday.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 79 cents per share, up from 72 cents per share in the year-ago period. DocuSign is expected to post revenue of $707.46 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 31, Docusign said it has completed the acquisition of Lexion, a leading AI-powered agreement management company.

DocuSign shares rose 0.6% to close at $53.54 on Wednesday.

UBS analyst Karl Keirstead upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral and raised the price target from $48 to $62 on April 12. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

