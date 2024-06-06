Loading... Loading...

J.M. Smucker Company SJM shares are ticking higher after the company reported its fourth-quarter FY24 earnings and provided an outlook for FY25.

The company reported a fourth-quarter FY24 sales decline of 1.3% year-on-year to $2.21 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $2.24 billion.

Net sales for the quarter, excluding the acquisition, divestitures, and foreign currency exchange, increased 3%.

Adjusted EPS of $2.66 beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.33.

Gross profit increased 15% Y/Y to $913.3 million, and the gross profit margin expanded by 590 basis points to 41.4%.

The company reported an operating income of $406 million with an operating margin of 18.4%.

The company held $62 million in cash and equivalents as of April-end. Operating cash flow for the quarter totaled $428.1 million, and free cash flow was $297.5 million.

The company returned a cash of $112 million to the shareholders through dividends in the quarter.

“Our focus on superior execution and disciplined cost management helped drive our strong results in a dynamic operating environment,” said Board Chair, President and CEO Mark Smucker.

Outlook: J.M. Smucker sees FY25 adjusted EPS of $9.80 – $10.20 versus an estimate of $10.18.

The company sees FY25 comparable net sales growth of 1.5% to 2.5% and net sales growth of 9.5% to 10.5%.

Price Action: SJM shares are trading higher by 2.87% at $113.50 in premarket at the last check Thursday.

Photo by Willis Lam Via Flickr