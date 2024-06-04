Hewlett Packard Enterprise Likely To Report Lower Q2 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE will release earnings results for its second quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday.

Analysts expect the Spring, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 39 cents per share. That's down from 52 cents per share in the year-ago period. Hewlett Packard is projected to post quarterly revenue of $6.82 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 29, the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter revenue results and issued FY24 EPS guidance below estimates.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 1.7% to close at $17.95 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $17 to $19 on April 17. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 87%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $16 to $19 on April 15. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Stifel analyst Matthew Sheerin maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $20 to $18 on March 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani maintained an In-Line rating and cut the price target from $19 to $18 on March 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $15 to $14 on March 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

